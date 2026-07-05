Azerbaijan's AI ambitions are becoming national policy [Op-Ed]

5 July 2026 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Mazahir Afandiyev | AzerNEWS |

It is no secret that since 2020 the world we have lived in has not developed in the same way as before. One of the defining characteristics of the new global order is the accelerating trend of digitalization. Ensuring our country's preparedness for this global challenge has long been a priority on the state's agenda, even before the current period, and the government had already been taking consistent steps in this direction.

It was through the determination and political will of President Ilham Aliyev that a number of innovative projects began to be successfully implemented in Azerbaijan. Digitalization, efficiency, accountability, and, above all, transparency were identified as the key guiding principles. These timely initiatives and their anticipated long-term positive impact reflected the country's leadership's forward-looking vision of transforming Azerbaijan into one of the driving forces behind global developments.

The foundations of Azerbaijan's systematic state policy on digital transformation and the adoption of innovative technologies began to take shape as early as 2007. The designation of information and communication technologies as one of the state's strategic priorities, the introduction of e-government solutions, the expansion of digital public services, and the development of the national innovation ecosystem created a solid foundation for the country's future digital progress.

In this context, one of the most significant components of comprehensive institutional reforms in public administration was the Presidential Decree of July 13, 2013, establishing the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Built upon international best practices, the State Agency has successfully operated the internationally recognized "ASAN Service" initiative, which has become a globally acclaimed model for the delivery of public services.

Considering that the scale, scope, and complexity of digitalization and its transformative effects differ significantly from all previous stages of human development, the ASAN Service model can be regarded as a clear demonstration of Azerbaijan's substantial potential for developing a digital economy ecosystem.

As a continuation of these consistent reforms, particular emphasis should be placed on the Memorandum of Understanding signed by President Ilham Aliyev at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2020 on establishing the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Baku. The establishment of this regional center clearly demonstrated Azerbaijan's significant potential for developing a modern digital economy ecosystem.

This landmark event and its anticipated long-term benefits reflected the country's leadership's ambition to position Azerbaijan among the driving forces shaping global transformation. The launch of one of the relatively few Centres for the Fourth Industrial Revolution worldwide strengthened the country's political and economic independence while creating favorable conditions for diversifying the national economy in line with the challenges of digitalization, attracting additional investment, generating new employment opportunities, and fostering a highly competitive workforce.

Today, the transformative processes driven by the Fourth Industrial Revolution—including digitalization, artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, innovation, and other advanced technologies—are creating new challenges for public administration, the economy, and society. In this regard, one of Azerbaijan's primary objectives is to adapt global technological trends to national interests, build a competitive digital ecosystem, and establish agile institutional governance models. At the same time, the systematic study of international best practices, the modernization of national legislation in line with emerging technological realities, the establishment of new institutions, and the development of human capital are among the key prerequisites for successfully implementing the country's digital transformation strategy.

The meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev on February 11 of this year, dedicated to the unified action plan titled "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture," highlighted the necessity of taking further steps in this area.

Subsequently, on February 27, the establishment of the Digital Development Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, together with the approval of the 2026–2028 Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development in the Republic of Azerbaijan, ensured the coordination of strategic priorities and implementation mechanisms within a unified governance framework. The Action Plan identifies digitalization, artificial intelligence, the development of the innovation ecosystem, and cybersecurity as its principal priorities.

Most recently, on June 29, 2026, the first meeting of the Digital Development Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held under the chairmanship of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva. One of the central issues discussed during the meeting was the development of a legislative framework for digital development and artificial intelligence, the improvement of legal regulatory mechanisms, and the identification of long-term strategic priorities. This approach aims not only to ensure the safe, responsible, and sustainable implementation of innovation but also to strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors, promote the development of the digital economy, and establish a regulatory environment aligned with international standards.

The legislative package prepared to achieve these objectives represents one of the most comprehensive legal reform initiatives intended to lay the legal foundation for Azerbaijan's technological development in the coming years. The proposed amendments constitute a comprehensive reform package affecting 34 laws, 9 presidential decrees, and 3 resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers. The principal objective of these reforms is to transform Azerbaijan into one of the region's most attractive destinations for technology companies, innovative businesses, and investors.

Alongside the development of the legislative framework, the integration of modern technologies—particularly artificial intelligence—into public administration and social life has been identified as one of the country's strategic priorities. Planned measures include the establishment of high-performance computing infrastructure, the modernization of public services through AI-based solutions, and the advancement of artificial intelligence as a national strategic priority.

It should also be noted that, in today's increasingly digital world, artificial intelligence has become a strategic instrument for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals on a global scale. AI technologies are already contributing to improved social welfare and more efficient use of resources by offering innovative solutions in healthcare, education, agriculture, environmental protection, and economic development.

However, as First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva emphasized during the meeting, while highlighting the strategic importance of artificial intelligence, all decisions in this field must be made in accordance with Azerbaijan's national interests.

In conclusion, Azerbaijan's experience demonstrates that digitalization, innovation, and artificial intelligence are not merely technological advancements but also key drivers of sustainable development. The continued improvement of the institutional and legal framework, the systematic study of international best practices, and their adaptation to national interests will accelerate the country's digital transformation while making a significant contribution to the development of an innovative and competitive economy.

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Mazahir Afandiyev is a member of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan

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The views and opinions expressed by guest columnists in their articles may differ from those of the editorial board and do not necessarily reflect its views.