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Friday, July 3, 2026

Tea exports surpass 2025 numbers by more than 20%

3 July 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)
Tea exports surpass 2025 numbers by more than 20%
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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In the first five months of this year, tea accounted for 0.02% of Azerbaijan's total exports and 0.06% of non-oil exports.

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