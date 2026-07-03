Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes rises to 2,595

3 July 2026 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela has climbed to 2,595, according to Delcy Rodríguez, who is temporarily serving as the country's acting president, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a press conference, Rodríguez said that the number of confirmed fatalities had continued to rise.

"As of today, the death toll stands at 2,595," she said.

Rodríguez did not provide an exact figure for the number of missing persons. However, according to unofficial information reported by local media outlets, approximately 38,500 people remain unaccounted for.

Authorities continue to assess the full extent of the disaster as rescue and recovery operations are ongoing.