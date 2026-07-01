Azerbaijan Airlines launches direct flights to Brussels

1 July 2026 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is expanding its route network with the launch of direct scheduled flights to Brussels, the capital of Belgium. Tickets for the new destination are already on sale.

The first flight to Brussels will operate on May 8, 2027. Flights on the Baku–Brussels–Baku route will run four times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The new route will further strengthen business, tourism, and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Belgium while providing passengers with a convenient nonstop connection to one of Europe's leading political, economic, and transportation hubs.

As the headquarters of the European Union and NATO, Brussels is one of the world's leading centers of diplomacy and international business. At the same time, the city is renowned for its rich historical and cultural heritage, the iconic Grand-Place, the Atomium, numerous museums, outstanding gastronomy, and its unique atmosphere, making it one of Europe's most popular tourist destinations.

Brussels is also one of Europe's key transportation hubs. From the city, travelers can conveniently reach Amsterdam in approximately two hours, as well as Luxembourg, Cologne, and many other destinations.

Tickets are available on the official website www.azal.az, through the airline's mobile application, as well as at AZAL ticket offices and accredited travel agencies.