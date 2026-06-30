Katz: We could go to war with Iran 'tomorrow'

30 June 2026 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

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Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has warned that Israel could find itself at war with Iran "tomorrow" if Tehran launches missiles at Israeli territory, saying the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are prepared to carry out an independent military operation if necessary, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to military and diplomatic reporters on Monday, Katz said Israel would respond forcefully to any Iranian attack.

"If Iran fires missiles at Israel, Israel will strike Iran with force," he said.

Katz stressed that Israel would not accept any situation in which Iran launches attacks against its territory without consequences.

"There is no equation we will accept in which Iran fires at Israel," he said, adding that Israel's position has also been communicated to the United States.

According to Katz, the IDF has already been instructed to remain on high alert and is prepared to act if required.

"The IDF is just waiting for it and is on alert. There are targets," he stated.