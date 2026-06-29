Azerbaijan to grant 1st category state body status to President's authorized representative office in Nakhchivan

29 June 2026 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

The authorized representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will have the status of a 1st category state body, AzerNEWS reports.

This is reflected in the amendments to the law "On civil service" approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The text of the law has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendments, the positions of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and his deputies will be removed from the classification of administrative positions, and the position of the Assistant to the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be included in the third classification list of positions.

The amendments will come into force on July 1, 2026.