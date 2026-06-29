Azerbaijan, Paraguay seek deeper economic links at first forum

29 June 2026 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The first Azerbaijan-Paraguay Political and Economic Forum will be held in the city of Asunción on September 9 this year, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Paraguay’s IP news agency, the forum will bring together leading figures from political, academic, and economic spheres with the aim of promoting strategic dialogue, strengthening bilateral cooperation, and analyzing key global challenges.

The event is expected to serve as a platform for discussions on economic development, the international geopolitical context, and prospects for Azerbaijan-Paraguay cooperation in a global environment characterized by ongoing political and economic transformations.

It should be noted that diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Paraguay officially began on April 20, 2004, when the two nations signed a joint communiqué in New York.