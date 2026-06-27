South Korea to rapidly expand drone forces to counter North Korean threats

27 June 2026 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

South Korea plans to significantly expand its drone and counter-drone capabilities as part of a sweeping military modernization effort aimed at addressing growing threats from neighboring North Korea, AzerNEWS reports.

According to South Korean media reports, the Ministry of National Defense has unveiled plans to train 500,000 drone operators and produce approximately 110,000 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the army, navy, air force and marine corps by 2029.

The systems will be distributed across all branches of the armed forces, with the goal of making drones a standard weapon for individual soldiers.

"Drones should no longer be equipment used by a limited number of units but become a universal combat tool," South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said, adding that they should serve as a second personal weapon for troops.

The minister also stressed that domestically produced components would be used in the systems to address security concerns.

"Cheap drones used in large numbers are fundamentally changing the nature of warfare," Ahn said, noting that North Korea is also developing unmanned systems and increasing threats against military and civilian facilities in the South.

South Korea's plan includes the expansion of anti-drone systems such as laser weapons and high-powered microwave technologies. The initiative is also designed to allow each branch of the military to independently conduct surveillance and strike missions using drones rather than relying on a centralized command structure.

The military is additionally planning to acquire disposable drones and artificial intelligence-based "swarm systems," which enable large numbers of unmanned aircraft to operate in a coordinated manner.

Seoul's decision comes as both Koreas are accelerating efforts to enhance their drone capabilities by drawing lessons from conflicts in different parts of the world.

The new strategy also reflects political sensitivities surrounding drone operations under the previous administration. The government of President Lee Jae-myung has dissolved the Drone Operations Command, suggesting that future UAV missions will be managed directly by individual military units.

In addition, South Korea is facing demographic pressures stemming from a declining population, forcing the military to increasingly rely on automation and unmanned systems to maintain its combat capabilities.