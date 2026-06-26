Kremlin: Macron can't be US' 'lawyer and press secretary'

26 June 2026 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that French President Emmanuel Macron cannot act as Washington's spokesperson after the French leader claimed that the United States abandoned its neutral stance toward Ukraine and backed the country's territorial integrity after the G76 summit, AzerNEWS reports.

"Regarding President Macron's statements, it's difficult to judge. I don't think President Macron can in any way claim to be Washington's lawyer or press secretary," Peskov stated at a press briefing.

Peskof further said that Moscow has not yet heard any US statements confirming that Washington is no longer a neutral mediator in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He also stressed that Russia is open to working with mediators, including the US, to settle the conflict.