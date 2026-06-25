Moscow presses for clarity on Armenia's commitment to CSTO

25 June 2026 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russia is waiting for Armenia to make a decision regarding its participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), Russian Permanent Representative to the organisation Viktor Vasilyev told RIA Novosti, AzerNEWS reports.

Responding to a question about what actions Moscow expects from Yerevan, he said: “To make a decision — whether they remain in the organisation or prefer another scenario.”

“They must inform us about this,” Vasilyev added.

Previously, Russia’s permanent representative to the CSTO said that the bloc’s leadership would carefully discuss Armenia’s further membership in the organisation.

On June 11 however, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Armenia would accept any decision by the members of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation regarding the country's membership in the bloc, while also confirming his willingness to visit Russia if officially invited.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Pashinyan commented on reports that CSTO member states had agreed to consider applying provisions of the organisation's charter to Armenia over its failure to pay membership fees for more than two years.

Armenia suspended its participation in the CSTO in 2024 and has not paid membership contributions since then.

“I cannot comment on CSTO matters. I know that there is a mechanism for expelling a member from the CSTO. If member states decide to remove Armenia, we will have to take note of that decision. We would have nothing else to do,” Pashinyan said.