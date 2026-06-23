Lithuanian president accepts PM's resignation

23 June 2026 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nausėda accepted the resignation of Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene on Tuesday, dissolving the country's government following the reshuffle of the ruling coalition. Ruginiene's government will stay in office until the new government is formed, AzerNEWS reports.

Nauseda's office stated that the president will nominate a candidate to replace Ruginiene within 15 days. Social Democratic leader Mindaugas Sinkevicius is the designated nominee for the role.

If the Lithuanian government's legislative branch, the Seimas, approves the candidate, he or she will have up to 15 additional days to form the new government.