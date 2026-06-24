President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has always attached great importance to the protection of Islamic values

24 June 2026 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"Azerbaijan has always attached great importance to the protection of Islamic values, which form an integral part of our national-spiritual values and serve as a moral pillar and guide for billions of people around the world,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States, AzerNEWS reports.

"We put forward various initiatives to promote the principles of solidarity and mutual respect in Islam and regularly host events of the OIC and its institutions,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.