Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan visited destroyed sites in Fuzuli city [PHOTOS]

23 June 2026 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On June 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited destroyed sites in the city of Fuzuli, AzerNEWS reports.

Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, informed the President of Turkmenistan about the destruction and acts of vandalism committed by Armenian armed forces in Fuzuli district during the 30-year occupation period, as well as ongoing and planned restoration efforts in line with the city’s Master Plan.

Once a densely populated and thriving city, Fuzuli was completely destroyed and looted during the occupation. Following its liberation, the city’s Master Plan was promptly prepared and approved by the President. Located at the intersection of major transport arteries of the Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions, Fuzuli holds significant transport and logistics potential. The city covers nearly 2,000 hectares and, according to the Master Plan, is projected to accommodate 50,000 residents by 2040. Rebuilt in accordance with modern urban planning standards, Fuzuli will apply the “Smart City” concept.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov was also briefed on the mosque being built in Fuzuli by the Turkmen side.

The foundation of the mosque was laid in an online format by President Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and other heads of state and government participating in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States held in Gabala in October last year.

The mosque complex will cover more than one hectare. It will feature two minarets, each 40 meters high, while the main dome will be 30 meters high. The mosque will accommodate up to 500 worshippers at the same time.