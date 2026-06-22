President Ilham Aliyev: Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in transport and logistics is long-term in nature
“Today, much was also said about transport and logistics. Cooperation in this area between our countries is already of a long-term nature — I would even say strategic — not only for us and our neighbors, but also for a much wider geography,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a press statement with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.
“There are not many reliable and secure transport routes in the world today that connect cooperating countries. This is a great achievement,” the head of state added.
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