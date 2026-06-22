Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz representatives discuss operational planning [PHOTOS]

22 June 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

In accordance with the 2026 bilateral cooperation plan signed between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, a military delegation from Kyrgyzstan visited Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

At the meeting, representatives of the Main Operational Department of the Ministry of Defense provided the guests with detailed information on the main department's areas of activity and delivered a briefing on the work being done in the field of operational planning.

The parties highlighted the current state and future prospects of military cooperation between the two countries, as well as the importance of mutual exchange of experience.

In addition, the meeting included an exchange of views on current issues in the relevant field, and the delegation members received answers to their questions of interest.