Azerbaijan to catch glimpse of partial lunar eclipse [PHOTOS]

17 August 2026 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A partial lunar eclipse will take place on August 28, 2026, marking the second lunar eclipse of the year, AzerNEWS reports.

However, observers in Azerbaijan will be able to see only a brief portion of the eclipse before the Moon sets.

According to the Astrophysics Department of the Faculty of Physics at Baku State University (BSU), the Moon will pass through only part of Earth's shadow during the event. As a result, only part of the Moon's surface will darken, while the remainder will stay illuminated.

The penumbral phase of the eclipse will begin at 05:23:55, followed by the partial phase at 06:33:48. The eclipse will reach its maximum at 08:12:53. The partial phase will end at 09:51:55, while the penumbral phase will conclude at 11:01:41.

The eclipse will be visible from Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas.

In Azerbaijan, however, only the beginning of the penumbral phase will be visible, from approximately 05:23 to 05:55, when the Moon sets.

The event will therefore have limited visibility from Azerbaijan, with observers needing to look toward the western horizon during the early morning hours to catch the brief observable phase.