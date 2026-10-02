Baku hosts theatrical concert dedicated to Russian writer Mikhail Bulgakov [PHOTOS]

2 October 2026 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A theatrical concert titled "The Musical World of Bulgakov" has been held at the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre.

The event was timed to the 135th anniversary of the birth of renowned Russian writer, playwright and theatre director Mikhail Bulgakov, as well as the 60th anniversary of the first publication of his most famous novel, "The Master and Margarita."

Mikhail Bulgakov's artistic world contains many mysteries and an inexhaustible range of colors, including the writer's deep connection with music. His sensitive ear captured and preserved everything in his memory - the intonations of those around him, the timbre of voices, popular melodies he heard on the street, and nuances in opera singers' performances.

The novels, stories and plays of Bulgakov reflect the entire musical and sonic landscape of his era, with each melody serving as a key to understanding the literary text.

The concert offered audiences musical interpretations of some of the mysteries hidden in Bulgakov's works. The theatrical production featured familiar characters from his prose, including Professor Preobrazhensky, Major General Charnota, Margarita and Woland, as well as characters and scenes from famous operas such as "Faust," "La Traviata," "Demon," "The Queen of Spades," "Eugene Onegin" and "The Snow Maiden."

The production also portrayed Mikhail Bulgakov himself, members of his family and prominent figures of his time, including Alexander Vertinsky and Fyodor Chaliapin.

The artistic director, stage director and presenter of the project, Alena Inyakina, PhD in Art Studies and associate professor at the Baku Music Academy, guided the audience through the role of music in Bulgakov's works.

She explained how music functions in his writing as a parallel dramatic element, a commentary on the action, a foreshadowing device, a means of psychological characterisation, a musical depiction of scenery and, in some works, an expression of the underlying idea.

The audience enjoyed works from the world's vocal and instrumental classical repertoire, as well as folk music, performed by international competition laureates, including Honored Artist Anton Fershtandt, theatre soloist Yulia Heydarova, Baku Music Academy accompanist Dilara Karimova, State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre artist Ruslan Persan, State Choral Chapel artists Kamilla Imanova and Elyar Aliyev, Rimsky-Korsakov Saint Petersburg State Conservatory student Teymur Kazimov, Baku Music Academy graduate Zeyna Jafarova and Baku Music Academy student Amin Heydarov.

Held to a full house, "The Musical World of Bulgakov" concluded with prolonged applause from the audience.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.