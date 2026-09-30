TEKNOFEST Southeast opens in Şanlıurfa with technology competitions and air shows

30 September 2026 22:24 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

By News Center

TEKNOFEST, the world’s largest aviation, space and technology festival, opened its doors to technology enthusiasts today at Şanlıurfa GAP Airport under the name “Southeast.”

The 15th edition of the festival, which has welcomed approximately 12 million visitors through its events to date, is being held over a 191,000-square-meter area at Şanlıurfa GAP Airport and will continue through October 4.

Anadolu Agency is serving as the festival’s Global Communications Partner, while the event is being organized under the leadership of the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the T3 Foundation and Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade Inc. (STM).

The five-day festival is hosting a wide range of activities for visitors of all ages, from technology competitions and aviation demonstrations to educational workshops and interactive experiences.

The event is also showcasing developments in Türkiye’s aviation and defense industries, with SOLOTÜRK, the Turkish Stars and fighter aircraft scheduled to conduct demonstration flights.

Visitors can also see ATAK helicopters, HÜRKUŞ, ANKA, Bayraktar TB2, Bayraktar TB3 and Bayraktar AKINCI, alongside domestically developed land and naval vehicles.

The festival program includes concerts, stage performances, exhibitions, educational workshops, simulation experience areas, a planetarium, science shows, the TEKNOFEST Time Tunnel, exhibitions of national air, land and naval vehicles, fair activities and first-flight experiences specially organized for students.

TEKNOFEST Southeast is also placing a strong emphasis on technology competitions designed to support technological development in critical fields. Teams that successfully pass the preliminary stages of the competitions will receive various forms of support.

Thousands of teams and more than 1.6 million contestants applied for the technology competitions organized as part of TEKNOFEST Southeast. Of the more than 730,000 teams that submitted applications, 2,000 advanced to the final stages. Successful competitors will receive support worth more than 100 million Turkish liras.

This year’s TEKNOFEST Technology Competitions attracted applications from 99 countries, including the United States, France, China and Japan. Eleven new competition categories were added to the program, including the 5G Competition, Artificial Intelligence-Powered Smart Road Safety Competition, Technological Applications in the Fight Against Addiction Competition and Electronic Warfare Competition.

The finals of technology competitions in 14 categories will be held in Şanlıurfa as part of TEKNOFEST Southeast.

The competition program includes the Technological Applications in the Fight Against Addiction Competition, organized by the Turkish Green Crescent Society; the Blockchain Competition, organized by TÜBİTAK; the Steel Dome Air Defense Systems Competition and Mobile Satellite Terminal Competition, organized by ASELSAN; the Financial Technologies Competition, organized in cooperation with Takasbank and the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye; the HackMasters Southeast Competition, organized by the Cybersecurity Presidency; and the International Invention Competition organized under ISIF by the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office.

The program also includes the Mining Technologies Competition, organized by Turkish Gold Inc.; the Architectural and Visual Design Competition, organized by KÜME Foundation; the 3T in Oncology Competition, organized by Cansağlığı; the Agricultural Technologies Competition, organized by Bilişim Vadisi and TÜME; the TEKNOFEST Drone Championship and World Drone Cup, organized by STM; and the TEKNOFEST Robolig Competition, organized by the T3 Foundation.

Participation in TEKNOFEST Southeast is completely free, but visitors are required to register online before entering the festival area.

Visitor entry and exit to the event site will be available between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. throughout the festival.

Organizers recommend that visitors use public transportation to reach the festival area, saying this will provide faster and easier access to the event.

Detailed information about TEKNOFEST Southeast and visitor registration is available on the official TEKNOFEST website.