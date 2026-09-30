Baku, Tehran discuss implementation of joint projects [PHOTOS]

30 September 2026 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and Iran have discussed the implementation of joint projects and prospects for further bilateral cooperation.

According to Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers, a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev held a series of meetings with senior Iranian officials during an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meetings, the sides highlighted the positive impact of the cordial relations established between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the development of bilateral ties and the acceleration of joint projects.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation met with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The meeting highlighted the important role of the two countries’ parliaments in implementing joint initiatives and further strengthening bilateral relations.

The delegation also held talks with Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, during which current issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also held discussions with Iranian Minister of Petroleum Mohsen Paknejad and Minister of Energy Abbas Aliabadi.

The sides reviewed projects of importance to the economies of both countries and assessed prospects for expanding cooperation.