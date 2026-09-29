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Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Azerbaijan’s ICT investment rises 49.4% to 320 million manats

29 September 2026 13:04 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s ICT investment rises 49.4% to 320 million manats
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan’s information and communications technology (ICT) sector recorded strong growth in the first eight months of 2026, with investment rising by nearly 50%, according to data released by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

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