Kurdistan says it will have no air defense after coalition withdrawal

29 September 2026 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region will be left without its own air defense system following the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces on September 30, the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs has warned, saying responsibility for protecting the Region’s airspace rests primarily with the federal government in Baghdad.

“The withdrawal of US and coalition forces from Iraq comes at a sensitive time, particularly as the security situation in Iraq and the Middle East remains unstable and requires vigilance and sound political decision-making,” the ministry said.

It noted that the withdrawal was taking place under an agreement reached between Baghdad, Washington and other members of the coalition.

According to the ministry, the Kurdistan Region has faced more than 1,000 drone and ballistic missile attacks during fighting involving the United States and Iran in recent months. Some of the attacks struck civilian areas, causing deaths and injuries.

Against this backdrop, leaving the Region “without providing any defense system is a cause for concern,” the ministry said.

The ministry stressed that the Kurdistan Region’s airspace forms part of Iraq’s federal airspace and that responsibility for its defense therefore lies primarily with the federal government. It added that Peshmerga forces would continue coordinating with the Iraqi army on security matters.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has previously attempted to acquire its own defensive capabilities.

In November 2025, a British anti-drone system delivered to the Khor Mor gas field could not be activated because the United Kingdom would not accept end-user certificates issued by the KRG and Baghdad declined to provide the necessary documentation, according to Aziz Ahmad, deputy chief of staff to Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Barzani has also raised concerns about the consequences of the coalition withdrawal.

His office said on Sunday that a recent Financial Times article had not conveyed his remarks accurately or objectively and had incorporated the author’s own interpretations.

According to Barzani’s office, the prime minister told the newspaper that the withdrawal was occurring at a “very sensitive” time and highlighted the more than 1,000 rocket and drone attacks that the Region had faced.

He described the prospect of leaving the Kurdistan Region without defensive capabilities as a concern, while emphasizing that the Region values its alliance with the United States and seeks balanced relations with neighboring countries, including Iran.

Barzani also stressed that the Kurdistan Region does not want to become a party to regional conflicts or serve as a launchpad for threats against neighboring states.

The security concerns were highlighted earlier this month when coalition aircraft shot down 10 bomb-laden drones over Erbil governorate on September 2.

Iraqi authorities have said the country expects to receive air defense systems from South Korea, Türkiye and the United States, although no specific delivery dates have been announced.

The coalition has meanwhile been handing over its bases and headquarters as the September 30 deadline approaches. Iraqi officials say no coalition combat or training forces will remain in the country after that date.

Coalition financial support for the Peshmerga also ended last week, shortly after the Kurdistan Region announced that the process of unifying its Peshmerga forces had been completed.