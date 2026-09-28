Taxtakörpü Hydropower Plant generates 675.5 million kWh since commissioning

28 September 2026 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Taxtakörpü Hydropower Plant, built on the Samur River in Azerbaijan’s Shabran district, has generated 675.5 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity since it was commissioned through September 1, 2026.

According to the Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry, located on the Taxtakörpü reservoir, has been generating electricity since September 28, 2013.

The Taxtakörpü Hydropower Plant has a total installed capacity of 25 megawatts (MW) and consists of three hydro units, each with a capacity of 8.33 MW.

Hydropower plants are considered a source of environmentally clean energy because electricity generation from hydropower does not involve direct emissions of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere during operation.

The plant was commissioned 13 years ago as part of Azerbaijan’s efforts to expand its domestic electricity generation capacity and make greater use of its water resources.