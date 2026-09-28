Turkic world’s trade volume reaches $1.27 trillion in 2025

28 September 2026 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

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The trade volume of the Turkic world reached $1.27 trillion in 2025, according to statistical data published in the 7th issue of the journal of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). The publication says economic cooperation remains one of the organization’s main priorities, while negotiations on a comprehensive agreement to facilitate trade in services and investment are among the key efforts aimed at strengthening economic integration. The total trade volume of OTS member and observer states reached...

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