President Ilham Aliyev met with President of International Ski and Snowboard Federation [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

26 September 2026 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On September 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Alexander Ospelt, President of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation.

During the conversation, they recalled Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of prestigious international sports events, including winter sports competitions, and hailed the excellent organization of the Formula 1 races in Baku.

Noting that modern winter sports infrastructure has been created in Azerbaijan, they highlighted that a number of prestigious competitions will be held at the Shahdag Tourism Center under the auspices of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation.

The role of the partnership agreement signed last year between the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency and the International Ski and Snowboard Federation in developing the potential of winter tourism and winter sports in the country was noted.

The meeting included an exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Federation.