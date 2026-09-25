Sebastian Montoya crashes out of Formula 2 feature race in Baku

25 September 2026 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Sebastian Montoya has crashed out of the Formula 2 feature race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

The PREMA driver's car hit a safety barrier during the race. The car was subsequently removed from the track, forcing the Colombian driver to retire from the race.

The incident came during the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, which is marking 10 years of Formula 1 racing in Baku. The Baku City Circuit first hosted Formula 1 in 2016, when the event was held as the European Grand Prix, before becoming the Azerbaijan Grand Prix the following year.

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being held from September 24 to 26, with the Formula 1 race scheduled for September 26.