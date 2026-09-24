Mercedes driver George Russell remains fastest in second practice in Baku

24 September 2026 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Stretching 6.003 kilometers and featuring 20 corners, the Baku City Circuit combines long straights with tight turns, heavy braking zones and the narrow section around Icherisheher. The layout demands a careful balance between straight-line speed, braking performance and overall car setup

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is taking place at the Baku City Circuit from September 24 to 26, forming the 15th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. The race will be held on Saturday, September 26, with the schedule adjusted due to Azerbaijan's Remembrance Day on September 27.

The result marked another strong session for Russell, who had also set the fastest time in the opening practice. Verstappen finished second in FP1, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completing the top three.

Russell finished ahead of his teammate Kimi Antonelli, while Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen was third.

Mercedes driver George Russell topped the second free practice session ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

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