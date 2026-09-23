Armenian FM Mirzoyan to represent government in TRIPP agreement debate

23 September 2026 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenian Foreign Minister and Minister for International Trade Ararat Mirzoyan has been appointed the government’s representative during parliamentary discussions on a bill to ratify the Framework Agreement on Strategic Partnership between Armenia and the United States under the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project.

According to Armenian media reports, the decision was made by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

Mirzoyan has also been appointed the government’s representative during discussions in parliament on a bill to ratify the Charter of the Peace Council.

On June 4, Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed a Framework Agreement on strategic cooperation under the TRIPP project.

On August 8, 2025, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration following their meeting in Washington.

On the same day, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The two foreign ministers also signed a joint appeal to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office concerning the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict dealt with by the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group.