France risks running out of its main beverage

22 September 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Champagne production in France in 2026 may fall to its lowest level in the past 70 years.

This year’s harvest has been severely affected by abnormal heat, prolonged drought, and fires. French vineyards have experienced several waves of extreme temperatures, which have negatively impacted grape yields and raised concerns about the future of wine production.

“Today, no region in France is immune to abnormal heat,” said Jean-Marie Cardeba, head of the Department of Wines and Spirits at INSEEC Grande École, in an interview with a French television channel. According to industry representatives, the decline in production has continued for the third consecutive year.

Climate change is not the only challenge facing the French wine industry. Changing consumer habits are also contributing to the decline in domestic demand. According to the data cited, the proportion of French people who drink champagne regularly has fallen dramatically compared with previous decades.

At the same time, inflation, weaker consumer demand, and higher customs duties have contributed to a decline in wine exports and sales over the past five years. As a result, producers have accumulated significant surpluses and are now reducing the area under vines.

Bordeaux is one of the clearest examples of this trend. Since 2023, around 20,000 hectares of vineyards have been cleared, while the region still has approximately 83,000 hectares of planted vineyards.

Interestingly, Champagne producers are also facing a difficult paradox: while climate change can reduce harvests, warmer temperatures can cause grapes to ripen faster and alter their acidity and sugar levels. This is particularly important for Champagne, where the balance between acidity and sweetness is essential to the character of the wine.

The situation highlights how climate change, changing consumer preferences, economic pressures, and international trade are increasingly interconnected in France’s centuries-old wine industry.