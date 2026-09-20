Russia: West calls for non-recognition of our elections
The West is calling for the rejection of the election results in Russia, Chairman of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights Valery Fadeyev stated at the Russian Central Election Commission's information center on Sunday.
"We're not holding elections for them; we're holding elections for ourselves," Fadeyev said, asking, "Why do we care whether Germany or France recognizes the election results or not?" He claimed that "massive attacks" were carried out against Russia overnight in order to meddle with the election process.
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