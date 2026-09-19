Azerbaijan awards Isgandar Javadov with President's Honorary Diploma
Isgandar Javadov has been awarded the "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" for his long-standing, effective work in the development and promotion of Azerbaijani football.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
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