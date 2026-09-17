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Thursday, September 17, 2026

Gold prices fall on COMEX amid higher interest rates

17 September 2026 21:36 (UTC+04:00)
Gold prices fall on COMEX amid higher interest rates
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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The price of gold on the COMEX commodities exchange in New York fell by ...

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