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Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Hazelnut prices jump 53% as Azerbaijan’s export volumes slide

16 September 2026 12:37 (UTC+04:00)
Hazelnut prices jump 53% as Azerbaijan’s export volumes slide
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijani hazelnuts have become one of the country’s major non-oil export commodities in recent months, driven by a sharp increase in prices. Azerbaijan’s hazelnut export volume declined in January-August 2026, but export revenues increased significantly. The State Customs Committee confirms that Azerbaijan exported...

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