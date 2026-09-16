Hazelnut prices jump 53% as Azerbaijan’s export volumes slide
Azerbaijani hazelnuts have become one of the country’s major non-oil export commodities in recent months, driven by a sharp increase in prices. Azerbaijan’s hazelnut export volume declined in January-August 2026, but export revenues increased significantly. The State Customs Committee confirms that Azerbaijan exported...
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