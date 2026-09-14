Open Azerbaijan Sailing Championship enters final stage [PHOTOS]

14 September 2026 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The second day of the Open Azerbaijan Sailing Championship has concluded at the Sailing Center near Shikh Beach in Baku.

Organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation, the championship features athletes from Azerbaijan and Turkiye competing in the Optimist and ILCA 4 classes.

On the second competition day, sailors took part in several races along the designated course, with the number of races depending on wind direction and speed. Each race was scored separately, while the overall standings are determined based on the points accumulated throughout the competition.

The final results will be calculated using the results from all races held during the championship. The final races are scheduled for today, after which the winners in each class will be determined.

The winners will receive medals and diplomas, while all participants will be presented with certificates by the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.

A 10-member team from Turkiye is also taking part in the championship alongside Azerbaijani sailors.