Israeli culture minister seeks to revoke citizenship of directors of Gaza documentary

14 September 2026 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel’s Culture Minister Miki Zohar has said he will seek to revoke the citizenship of Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, the Israeli directors of NAZA, after the documentary won the Special Jury Prize at the 2026 Venice Film Festival.

The documentary, which examines Israel’s military campaign in Gaza through interviews with Israeli military intelligence officers, soldiers and whistleblowers, was one of the most prominent entries in this year’s festival competition.

NAZA, which runs for 80 minutes, was filmed in secret at night from rooftops in Tel Aviv and features interviews with 24 Israeli military personnel and former officials. Its title refers to “Nezek Agavi,” a military term translated as “collateral damage,” which the film uses in examining the targeting of Palestinians in Gaza.

Following the film’s award at the Venice festival, Zohar announced that he would “act immediately to revoke the Israeli citizenship” of the two directors.

In a statement, Zohar described NAZA as a “vile film” and said its award was “shocking.” He accused Abraham and Szor of harming Israel in pursuit of international recognition and characterized their work as a betrayal of the state.

“The self-loathing that burns in the creators, who are willing to harm their homeland just to get applause from antisemites around the world, is inconceivable and constitutes a betrayal of the state,” Zohar said.

He also referred to a reform he had promoted in Israel’s film industry, saying Israeli citizens should not have to financially support productions that he believes harm the country or its military.

“As Minister of Culture, I will act immediately to revoke the Israeli citizenship of these despicable creators for betraying the state,” he said.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also criticized the filmmakers on X, calling them “a disgrace and an embarrassment to the entire people of Israel.”

“I am certain that your friends, that is to say our enemies Hamas in Gaza, will welcome you with open arms,” Ben-Gvir wrote.

NAZA received a record 25-minute standing ovation at its Venice premiere, surpassing the previous record set by The Voice of Hind Rajab, a film about the death of a six-year-old Palestinian girl in Gaza.

The latest controversy has placed the documentary and its directors at the center of an increasingly heated debate in Israel over artistic expression, criticism of the government and the portrayal of the war in Gaza