Baku hosts Azerbaijan’s first international beach bolo tournament

13 September 2026 20:32 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Baku is establishing itself as a global sporting capital by hosting major international competitions across a range of disciplines, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has said.

Speaking to journalists after the awards ceremony of the Sea Breeze 2026 international tournament, Gayibov said Azerbaijan had hosted its first-ever large-scale international beach polo competition.

“Baku is the sporting capital of the world, and this year we are hosting large-scale international competitions in various sports for the first time. The beach polo tournament organised for the first time in our country was another sporting celebration,” Azerbaijan's state media Azertag quoted him as saying.

The minister praised the organisation of the tournament and thanked the management of Sea Breeze for creating favourable conditions for the competition.

“This was the first beach polo competition to be held in Azerbaijan, and it was organised very successfully. The Equestrian Federation is also very active. Next year, the federation will organise new competitions and surprises in our capital,” Gayibov said.

He also highlighted the success of Azerbaijani athletes, noting that the national team won the inaugural beach polo tournament on home soil.

“It is doubly pleasing that our athletes emerged victorious. Our team has competed in St Moritz many times, securing various places and winning gold medals. Today, however, they became champions of beach polo in our homeland, the sporting capital of the world. I congratulate everyone on this achievement,” the minister said.