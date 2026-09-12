Azerbaijan participates in 15th ISSA General Assembly in Saudi Arabia

12 September 2026 22:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The 15th General Assembly of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA) was held in Taif, Saudi Arabia.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by Farid Mansurov, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, and Hasanaga Rzayev, head of the committee’s Sports Department.

At the opening ceremony, ISSA President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al Saud and representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation welcomed the participants.

The General Assembly discussed a number of key issues, including the final report on the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh in 2025, preparations for the 7th Islamic Solidarity Games in Malaysia in 2029, proposed amendments to the organization’s Charter and approval of the 2025 audit report.

Elections were also held for the ISSA Executive Committee for the 2026–2029 term.

During the election process, the Election Commission’s report was presented, the list of approved candidates was announced, and the newly elected Executive Committee held its first meeting for the 2026–2029 term.

Members of the Executive Committee whose terms had expired were also honored at the assembly. Among them was Chingiz Huseynzade, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee and ISSA Vice President, who received a letter of appreciation for his dedicated service, valuable contributions, leadership and commitment to advancing the association’s work and promoting solidarity, cooperation and the development of sport across the Islamic world. The letter of appreciation was presented to Hasanaga Rzayev, head of the NOC’s Sports Department.

The assembly also determined the new composition of the Athletes’ Commission for 2026–2029 and selected the venue and date for the 16th General Assembly, scheduled to be held in 2027.