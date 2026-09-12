Iraqi PM orders probe after attacks on Saudi Arabia

12 September 2026 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zeidi has ordered an investigation into the activities of the Maysan Operations Command and dismissed its commander after determining that recent attacks against Saudi Arabia were launched from Iraq’s Maysan province.

The Iraqi government said it rejects any attacks targeting Saudi Arabia or any actions that could damage relations between the two countries. Baghdad announced that an urgent investigation had been launched to identify those behind the attacks.

Ali Faleh al-Zeidi stressed that the government would not tolerate any activity that threatens Iraq’s security or its relations with friendly countries.

Meanwhile, Haibat Al-Halbousi, the Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, said that the use of the country’s territory or airspace to threaten Saudi Arabia’s security was unacceptable and condemnable.

Iraq has also reportedly completely closed the Shalamcheh, Shib and Mandali border crossings along its border with Iran.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia reported that drone attacks targeting the East-West oil pipeline were launched from Iraqi territory. The pipeline transports oil produced at fields in eastern Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea port of Yanbu.

The pipeline plays an important role in easing pressure on global oil supplies amid the ongoing US-Iran war.

Image: Reuters