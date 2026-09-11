Tesla demos robotaxi in Japan

11 September 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has unveiled its first fully autonomous robotaxi, the Cybercab, in Japan.

The vehicle was presented to the public in Tokyo’s Aoyama district, attracting attention from visitors interested in the future of transportation.

The two-seat Cybercab has no steering wheel, accelerator, or brake pedals. It is designed to operate completely autonomously and uses eight cameras to monitor its surroundings and navigate the road. The vehicle also features futuristic butterfly-wing doors, a spacious trunk, and a large touchscreen inside the cabin.

Tesla has already started producing the Cybercab and has introduced robotaxi services in some parts of the United States. However, the company currently has no plans to sell the vehicle in Japan. According to the head of Tesla’s Japanese division, the company would like to launch a self-driving taxi service in Japan if the necessary conditions and regulations are in place.

The Cybercab exhibition will be held in Osaka from September 18 and in Nagoya from September 22.

One of the most interesting aspects of the Cybercab is that its design completely removes the traditional role of the driver. Passengers would simply enter the vehicle, choose their destination on the touchscreen, and let the car do the rest. If autonomous technology becomes widespread, robotaxis could eventually change the way people travel in cities by reducing the need for private cars and making transportation more accessible.

However, the technology also raises important questions about safety, responsibility in the event of an accident, and the future of jobs for professional drivers. As a result, the success of robotaxis will depend not only on technological progress but also on public trust and government regulations.