Electronic admission opens for arts education in liberated territories

11 September 2026 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has introduced an electronic application option for admission to arts education programmes in the territories liberated from occupation, with the aim of organizing arts education and ensuring children's access to artistic training.

Individuals wishing to receive arts education in Khankandi city and the Shusha, Lachin, Kalbajar, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts can submit their applications electronically.

Those interested in studying different areas of the arts can apply through the unified personal account on the "MyCulture" platform.

The applications will be analysed according to location and field of study. Based on the identified demand, the necessary measures will be taken to organize classes, determine the relevant specializations and provide teachers.

For this purpose, a dedicated application section for the liberated territories has been activated on the "MyCulture" platform.