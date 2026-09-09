Humanity is becoming less intelligent: report

9 September 2026 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

According to Politiken, Denmark’s worst-ever results in the international PISA assessment are not simply disappointing — they represent a serious wake-up call for the country’s education system.

The newspaper sees the results as a consequence of what it describes as the “inherent danger of a starved and overly instrumental school system.” According to Politiken, when students are taught knowledge and skills without understanding their practical value or connection to everyday life, education can quickly become boring, repetitive, and meaningless.

“Teaching needs to be revitalized, with the teacher at the center of attention,” the newspaper argues. It says schools should place greater emphasis on curiosity and student engagement. These should not be treated as secondary “soft values,” but rather as essential conditions for effective learning.

Politiken also argues that policymakers should resist the temptation to respond to declining results by simply introducing more targets, inspections, and paperwork. Instead, greater attention should be given to the quality of teaching and the resources available to schools.

The newspaper also highlights the lack of resources in primary education. Although rebuilding and strengthening the system would be expensive, it argues that such investment is necessary. It also calls for Denmark’s 10th grade to be preserved rather than gradually phased out.

Meanwhile, Kristeligt Dagblad describes the PISA results as both a tragedy and a scandal. The newspaper stresses that there is no single explanation for the decline. Danish schools are facing rising costs associated with educating children with special needs, a shortage of qualified teachers, and insufficient basic teaching materials.

However, the newspaper is particularly critical of digitalization and the growing role of technology in education. It argues that excessive use of digital devices may weaken students’ curiosity, engagement, and ability to concentrate — all of which are crucial for successful learning.

Jyllands-Posten also points to technology as one possible factor behind declining academic performance in several countries. The newspaper highlights the growing amount of time young people spend on social media and in front of screens, as well as declining concentration and interest in studying. In a particularly blunt assessment, it concludes: “Humanity is simply becoming stupider.”

The newspaper also emphasizes the importance of teachers in a democratic society. It argues that Denmark needs to restore trust in the teaching profession and make it more attractive and prestigious. Better teacher training, improved working conditions, and greater respect for educators should become national priorities.

At the same time, Jyllands-Posten says parents also have an important role to play. Danish families, it argues, need to take greater responsibility for their children’s education by reading with them, practicing mathematics, encouraging regular attendance, and taking truancy more seriously.

The debate has gained particular attention because PISA is not simply a test of academic knowledge. It measures how 15-year-old students in different countries apply their reading, mathematics, and science skills to real-world problems. As a result, Denmark’s declining performance has sparked a much broader discussion about what schools should teach, how technology should be used in classrooms, and how much responsibility should be shared between teachers, parents, and policymakers.

The controversy also reflects a larger international debate: as artificial intelligence and digital technologies become increasingly important, education systems are being forced to decide whether students need more technology — or, in some cases, more time learning without it.