Ukrainian drone attack on Novorossiysk kills four as Russia reports nearly 600 drones intercepted

9 September 2026 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

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A Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk killed at least four people, including a child, and injured 29 others, Russian officials said Wednesday, as Moscow and Kyiv exchanged overnight strikes that also left civilians dead in southern Ukraine.

Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said the attack caused casualties in Novorossiysk, a strategically important port and a major outlet for Russian oil and grain exports.

Novorossiysk Mayor Andrei Kravchenko said drone debris fell on several businesses and nearly struck a residential building, triggering fires across parts of the city.

In the nearby resort town of Anapa, falling drone debris damaged three houses and a kindergarten, although no casualties were reported, according to Kondratyev.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces had intercepted or destroyed nearly 600 Ukrainian drones overnight, underscoring the scale of the latest wave of attacks.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Novorossiysk, which has become an increasingly important maritime hub for Russian energy exports amid disruptions and security risks affecting other Black Sea routes.