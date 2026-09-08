Hungary expels 10 Russian diplomats over ‘unacceptable activities’

8 September 2026 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Hungary has expelled 10 Russian diplomats over activities deemed unacceptable under the Vienna Convention, Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán has announced.

According to Orbán, the decision was taken to protect Hungary’s national security and sovereignty. She stressed, however, that the move does not amount to a break in diplomatic relations between Budapest and Moscow.

“This decision protects Hungary’s security and sovereignty. It does not imply a severance of diplomatic relations with Russia,” Orbán said.

The Hungarian foreign minister added that Budapest intends to maintain dialogue with Moscow despite the expulsion of the diplomats.

“Hungary intends to continue the necessary dialogue, based on mutual respect and adherence to the rules,” she said.

The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations establishes rules governing diplomatic missions and the conduct and privileges of diplomats.

The expulsion comes amid heightened security concerns in Europe over alleged Russian intelligence and other activities. Hungary has previously taken steps against Russian personnel suspected of operating under diplomatic cover.