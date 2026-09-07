Nikol Pashinyan expected to visit Russia, Kremlin says

7 September 2026 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan may visit Russia in the near future. This was announced by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov in a comment to the Russian media.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the exact date of Pashinyan’s visit has not yet been decided, but the trip is expected to take place later this year.

It was previously reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Pashinyan in Bishkek on September 1 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. This was the leaders’ first bilateral meeting since their talks in the Kremlin in April.

During the conversation in Bishkek, the parties, in particular, touched upon the issue of Armenia's foreign policy. Putin and Pashinyan disagreed on whether Yerevan should put to a referendum the topic of possible accession to the European Union or the country's further participation in the Eurasian Economic Union.

At the expanded SCO+ summit, Pashinyan became the only one among the leaders of the CIS countries who spoke in Armenian instead of Russian. Russian was spoken in Bishkek by the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan; the leaders of non-CIS countries used national languages or English.