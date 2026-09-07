Tehran rejects US blame over Strait of Hormuz disruption

7 September 2026 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran’s Foreign Ministry accused the United States of escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said in a social media post that Washington was trying to shift the blame onto Tehran for the instability it had created in the region.

According to Baghaei, the United States started the war but is now seeking to make the rest of the world bear the consequences.

He also noted that the Strait of Hormuz had remained open until February 28, and that shipping in the strait was suspended only after the conflict began in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.