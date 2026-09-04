Finland says Russia notified it of stray drone
Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen stated on Friday that Russia had informed Helsinki of a loose drone discovered in the city of Porvoo.
Speaking to reporters at the parliament building, Hakkanen said that the alert was received a few days before the drone was found. He added that the drone in question is primarily used by civilians, but noted that "the investigation is ongoing."
Earlier in the day, the Finnish Border Guard said that the drone was a Russian-made Geoscan 701.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!