Finland says Russia notified it of stray drone

4 September 2026 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen stated on Friday that Russia had informed Helsinki of a loose drone discovered in the city of Porvoo.

Speaking to reporters at the parliament building, Hakkanen said that the alert was received a few days before the drone was found. He added that the drone in question is primarily used by civilians, but noted that "the investigation is ongoing."

Earlier in the day, the Finnish Border Guard said that the drone was a Russian-made Geoscan 701.