ADP: US employment up by 38,000 in August

2 September 2026 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Private payrolls in the United States rose by 38,000 in August, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) said in its report published on Wednesday. The figure missed analysts' expectations.

Education and health services recorded the biggest increase in new hirings, with 45,000 new jobs added. However, a decrease in employment was observed across manufacturing, professional services, and information. The manufacturing sector lost 17,000 jobs, followed by a 16,000 decrease in professional and business services. Trade, transportation, and utilities, and natural resource and mining sectors both lost 5,000 positions.

Large enterprises with over 500 employees made 34,000 new hires, mid-sized businesses with between 250 and 499 workers lost 2,000 jobs, and those between 50 and 249 workers hired 2,000 people.