Barrot: EU cannot accept goods from occupied West Bank

2 September 2026 22:29 (UTC+04:00)

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday that the European Union cannot accept products coming from territories "illegally occupied" in the West Bank, arguing that the bloc must not support such activity through trade.

"The explosion of violence triggered by extremist settlers in the West Bank threatens the two-State solution and constitutes an unacceptable affront to the dignity of the Palestinian people," Barrot wrote on X.

He stressed that the EU "cannot, through its trade, support this activity." Barrot's comments came after a barrage of attacks against the Palestinian population in the West Bank by Israeli settlers, aggression that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned on Saturday.