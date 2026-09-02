Paris cancels official opening of exhibition featuring Armenian prisoners in Baku

2 September 2026 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Paris City Hall has cancelled the official opening ceremony of an exhibition outside the city hall featuring Armenian nationals serving prison sentences in Baku, according to the statement.

The exhibition itself has reportedly been on display for several days, but the planned official ceremony has been cancelled.

The statement characterises those featured in the exhibition as Armenian war criminals imprisoned in Azerbaijan.

The cancellation comes amid wider political sensitivities surrounding France’s relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan.