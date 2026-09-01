Bayramov, Araghchi discuss prospects for Azerbaijan-Iran cooperation
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Bishkek.
According to the information, the ministers discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-Iran bilateral relations, as well as ways to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
The sides also exchanged views on regional issues.
Jeyhun Bayramov and Abbas Araghchi emphasized the importance of maintaining regular high-level dialogue and advancing mutually beneficial projects between the two countries.
It is worth noting that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit is currently underway in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The summit brings together leaders and senior officials from SCO member states to discuss regional cooperation, security, economic ties and other issues of mutual interest.
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