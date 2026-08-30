Qarabag sign Brazilian Midfielder Diego Rosa on loan

30 August 2026 22:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani football club Qarabag have completed another signing, bringing Brazilian midfielder Diego Rosa to the team on loan from Cypriot side APOEL.

According to information provided by Qarabag, negotiations with APOEL have been successfully concluded, with the 23-year-old joining the Aghdam-based club on a one-year loan deal.

The agreement also gives Qarabag the option to make Rosa’s transfer permanent at the end of the loan period.

Rosa joined Manchester City from Brazilian club Gremio in 2021. During his career, he has also played for Lommel in Belgium, Vizela in Portugal, and Brazilian clubs Bahia and Internacional. He moved to APOEL in 2025.

At international level, Rosa has represented Brazil at U-16 and U-17 level.